Pursuit suspect in stolen vehicle arrested after crashing into a home in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing into a home in Victorville Tuesday night.

On November 14, 2023, at about 9:05 p.m., Deputy Cassidy observed a black Honda traveling east on Nisqually Road, east of 6th Avenue, at a high rate of speed and making illegal lane changes.

A records check indicated the vehicle was reported stolen out of Victorville earlier in the day. Deputy Cassidy initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle failed to yield.

Sheriff’s officials said that during the pursuit the driver drove at a high rate of speed and ran stop signs.

As the vehicle approached 2nd Street and Dean Avenue the driver, later identified as Robert Resendez Soliz, a resident of Adelanto, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence on Dean Avenue.

Soliz removed himself from the vehicle and attempted to evade deputies but was detained without further incident. No one inside the residence was injured.

Soliz showed signs of being under the influence. He suffered injuries from the accident and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soliz is currently on County Probation. Soliz faces charges for possession of stolen property, felony failure to yield, and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville station (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

