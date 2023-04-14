Pursuit suspect foot bails after crashing head-on with a pickup truck in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect foot-bailed from the stolen vehicle after crashing head-on into a pickup truck Thursday night in Apple Valley.

The head-on crash was reported at about 7:40 pm, on March 13, 2023, on Stoddard Wells Road near the I-15 freeway.

Barstow law enforcement was in pursuit of the stolen white pickup truck with CA-exempt plates before the Victorville California Highway Patrol took over.

The suspect exited the I-15 freeway and crashed into a smaller Toyota Tacoma pickup truck where the roadway curves. After the crash, the male suspect exited the stolen truck and fled into the open desert.

The innocent driver required assistance from firefighters in removing him from the truck. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and he was transported from the scene by ambulance.

CHP officers along with deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department assisted in searching the open desert for the suspect.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

