Pursuit suspect arrested in Victorville after driving wrong-way on I-15 freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 61-year-old resident of North Fork, CA was arrested after leading police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit while driving the wrong way on the I-northbound 15 freeway, officials said.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Barstow Police Department attempted to contact the driver, later identified as Rick Dixon, of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck attached to a stolen U-Haul trailer. The driver fled and a pursuit ensued through city streets.

During the pursuit, Dixon disconnected the trailer and continued to evade police officers. California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded and assumed the pursuit when Dixon drove erratically on the northbound I-15 freeway.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to a news release, “Dixon drove in excess of 100 MPH, made several U-turns, and drove in the opposite direction of traffic numerous times, causing an extremely dangerous situation for other motorists.”

The suspect exited the freeway and drove on Quarry Road where CHP officers deployed spike strips. The Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) assisted CHP with apprehending the suspect.

“Deputies from SED fired two shots at the engine block of the vehicle in an attempt to disable it. The vehicle became disabled shortly after when Dixon collided with a curb at the I-15 E Street on-ramp,” stated the release.

Dixon was taken into custody without further incident. Dixon was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

