Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into a parked car in Spring Valley Lake

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed into a parked car in the community of Spring Valley Lake.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., a deputy from the Victorville Police Department was assisting with patrol in Spring Valley Lake.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the deputy observed a gold Hyundai Santa Fe in violation of a vehicle code and initiated a traffic enforcement stop. The driver, later identified as Matthew Polson, failed to yield.

“He led deputies on a pursuit through Spring Valley Lake driving up to speeds of 60 mph before losing control and crashing into a parked vehicle,” stated Blake. “Polson then fled on foot, but was detained by deputies.”

The spokeswoman said a loaded Polymer80 was located at the scene and Polson is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

Polson was booked into custody for VC2800.2(A) Evading with a Disregard for Safety, and PC2455 Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He also received a no-bail PRCS Probation Violation and is scheduled for an arraignment on August 31, 2022.

