Pursuit ends on NB I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass after CHP officers deploy spike strip

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit ended on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass Tuesday night after a CHP officer used a spike strip to help disable the vehicle.

The pursuit began just before 10:00 p.m., September 26, 2023, when a California Highway Patrol officer witnessed a vehicle matching the description of a car previously involved in a hit-and-run.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 215 near Washington Street in San Bernardino, the suspect failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued.

(Photo: Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The suspect continued onto northbound Interstate 15, through the Cajon Pass, where traffic was light at the time.

Several CHP Officers, a K-9 unit, and a helicopter assisted in the pursuit.

According to scanner traffic, the male driver contacted CHP dispatch and said he was not going to stop, and if he did, it was “going to be bad,” and that officers “better be ready.”

The man told dispatch that he was driving from San Diego with no specific destination.

The driver eventually struck a spike strip that was set up by officers near Highway 138.

After a short distance, the metal rims of the sedan began sparking against the pavement, causing the vehicle to fully stop on the northbound 15 freeway, about 1 mile south of Oak Hill Road.

All northbound lanes were at a complete standstill as the man was taken into custody following a short stand-off.

No further details were immediately available, and the suspect’s name has not been released.

Copy URL URL Copied