Pumpkin Patch in Hesperia Along I-15 Set to Open on Friday

Hesperia, California — (VVNG.com) – The highly anticipated opening of the seasonal pumpkin patch in Hesperia, conveniently located along the I-15, is just around the corner.

Starting this Friday, families and pumpkin enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a world of fall delights and activities at the Seasonal Adventure pumpkin patch.

Pumpkins and Fall Decor

Seasonal Adventure takes pride in offering only the finest quality pumpkins, hand-selected for visitors to the patch. Whether you’re in search of the perfect jack-o’-lantern or looking to add some autumn charm to your decor, Seasonal Adventure has it all.

From scarecrows to cornstalks, Indian corn, and even straw bales, a wide variety of fall decorations are available to create the perfect seasonal ambiance.

Activities and Attractions

The Hesperia pumpkin patch promises an array of activities and attractions to entertain visitors of all ages. Here are just a few highlights:

Pumpkins: Seasonal Adventures sources their pumpkins from Great Pacific, a trustworthy Ventura-based farm known for providing the freshest and largest pumpkins in the region.

Inflatables: Kids aged 2.5-15 can enjoy bouncing, sliding, and racing through the inflatable obstacle courses and slides available at the patch.

Rides, Games, Trains, and Petting Zoos: Creating lasting memories is a top priority at Seasonal Adventures. From exciting rides and fun games to charming train rides, there is something for everyone. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the petting zoo, offering adorable animals waiting to meet new friends.

The Hesperia location is one of several Seasonal Adventure pumpkin patches in California, with additional locations in Eastvale, Lancaster, Murrieta, Orange County Fair Grounds, Rancho Cucamonga, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Pierce College, as well as two locations in Nevada (Centennial and Henderson – Green Valley).

For those planning a visit to the Hesperia pumpkin patch, here are the details:

Hesperia

Address: 13445 Avenal St., Hesperia, CA 92345

Open dates: September 29 – October 31, 2023

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 3pm – 9pm Friday: 3pm – 10pm Saturday: 11am – 10pm Sunday: 11am – 9pm

October 31st: Closing at 7pm

Free parking available

Visitors are encouraged to check the location’s Facebook page for any weather-related updates or closures.

Pumpkin lovers can expect not only a remarkable selection of pumpkins and fall decorations but also an array of fun activities for the whole family at Seasonal Adventure’s Hesperia pumpkin patch. With mechanical rides, inflatable attractions, a petting zoo, and even a train, it promises to be an enchanting experience for all.

Payment options include cash, major credit cards, as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay for added convenience. For those interested in employment opportunities, please visit the Seasonal Adventures website’s employment page for instructions on how to apply.

About Seasonal Adventures

Seasonal Adventures has been instrumental in establishing cherished family traditions, making it the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Founded in 1994 by Greg Cole and Rob Lambert, Seasonal Adventures has grown to become the largest privately owned pumpkin and Christmas tree retailer in the country. Visitors to Seasonal Adventure locations can expect a safe and enjoyable environment, along with the highest quality pumpkins and Christmas trees.

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable experience this fall. Make your way to the Hesperia pumpkin patch and let Seasonal Adventures help you create lasting memories and traditions with your loved ones.

www.seasonaladventures.com

Copy URL URL Copied