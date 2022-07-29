Public’s help needed to identify woman found dead in a transient camp near I-40 in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed to identify a woman found dead in a transient camp near the I-40 in Barstow.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division personnel responded with the California Highway Patrol for a reported deceased person.

Sheriff’s officials arrived and located and found an adult inside a tent in a transient camp. The camp was located in the ravine north of the westbound I-40 freeway, approximately 1,000 feet west of the E. Main Street exit in Barstow.

Sheriff’s officials said there was no identification found on or near the deceased and attempts to identify her have been unsuccessful.

The deceased was approximately 5’1” tall and weighed approximately 78 pounds. She had medium-length brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the identity of the deceased female is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division at (909) 387-2978.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

