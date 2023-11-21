Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley on Track to Upgrade to Level IV Trauma Center

Apple Valley, California (VVNG.com) – Providence St. Mary Medical Center is on the verge of a significant milestone as it anticipates being upgraded to a Level IV trauma center.

The medical center, in collaboration with state authorities, the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency (ICEMA), and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, is making remarkable progress in its pursuit of Trauma Receiving Center status.

Once approved, this designation will empower Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Emergency Department in Apple Valley to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) to individuals in critical need of immediate care.

Earlier this year, Providence St. Mary Medical Center submitted an application for the Level IV trauma designation, and preparations are already underway for a site visit by San Bernardino County officials in early 2024. Although the approval for the designation is pending, hospital officials are cautiously optimistic regarding the outcome.

Matthew Cabe, Senior Manager of Communications at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, acknowledges the substantial progress achieved so far. “We tentatively anticipate receiving Level IV status and commencing patient care later in 2024,” he stated. Ultimately, the trauma designation decision rests with the county Board of Supervisors, who will cast their votes on this critical matter.

A Level IV Trauma Center signifies a healthcare facility that has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) through resuscitation, stabilization, and, when necessary, surgical intervention before transferring patients to higher-level trauma centers.

With this new designation, Providence St. Mary’s Emergency Department will offer comprehensive trauma care, ensuring patients receive prompt evaluation, stabilization, and appropriate treatment before being transferred to a higher-level facility.

To maintain the highest standard of care, Providence St. Mary’s Emergency Department will deploy trained trauma physicians, dedicated trauma nurses, and part-time surgical critical-care services.

Moreover, the medical center will establish transfer agreements with Level I and Level II trauma centers, guaranteeing seamless coordination for patients requiring specialized care. Implementing a comprehensive quality improvement (CQI) program will be paramount to continually enhancing the trauma care services provided.

Emphasizing community engagement, Cabe highlights the medical center’s commitment to an active outreach program. This program aims to raise awareness about trauma prevention, educate the public on recognizing and responding to trauma-related emergencies, and foster collaboration with local organizations to improve overall community well-being.

While Providence St. Mary Medical Center aspires to achieve Level IV Trauma Center status, their long-term goal is to progress further and become a Level II Trauma Center. This advancement underscores their dedication to delivering exceptional trauma care and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the region.

With the potential upgrade on the horizon, residents can look forward to enhanced trauma care services in Apple Valley, ensuring that the community receives the highest levels of medical attention when faced with critical situations.

