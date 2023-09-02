Providence St. Mary in Apple Valley is named among Inland Empire’s best hospitals

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — U.S. News & World Report named Providence St. Mary Medical Center No. 4 in the Inland Empire for quality health care, and — for the first time — recognized the hospital with a statewide ranking of No. 69, placing St. Mary in the top 20% of California hospitals.

U.S. News announced its 2023-24 “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings in August. Other than St. Mary, three hospitals in San Bernardino and Riverside counties were named “Best Regional Hospitals”: Eisenhower Medical Center (No. 1), Loma Linda University Medical Center (No. 2) and Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers (No. 3).

In addition to the rankings, St. Mary received “high performing” ratings from U.S. News in seven procedures and conditions: congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke.

“We’re so proud to earn such prestigious honors, which highlight our commitment to exceptional care in the High Desert,” said Randall Castillo, St. Mary chief executive. “The credit for our success goes to every single member of our Providence St. Mary family. They continually strive to build upon our quality and compassionate care, to treat each patient as they would their own loved ones.”

U.S. News has released its “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings annually for 34 years. They are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions to produce its data-driven results. Only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a “Best Hospitals” ranking for excelling at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

Meanwhile, across Southern California, Providence’s nine eligible ministries — St. Mary included — earned a combined 141 honors for 2023–24.

“The U.S. News data show our clinicians and physicians continue to advance care across our Providence hospitals, thanks in part to the shared expertise that lifts us all,” said Laureen Driscoll, MBA, MSN, RN, division chief executive, Providence South Division. “My gratitude goes to our leadership, which empowers our staff to continue reaching new heights in quality patient care.”

