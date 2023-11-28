Property Linked to Previous Drug Bust in Hesperia to Be Transformed Into Pharmacy

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A property connected to a drug bust earlier this year was sold, and is to be transformed into a pharmacy.

The property located at 16377 Main St., in Hesperia, was sold in late November.

Previously making headlines due to the discovery of over 4,000 fentanyl pills and other illicit substances, the building, formerly occupied by The House of Drip, will now undergo an extensive renovation as it transitions into a vital healthcare resource for the community.

Deputies Seize Over 4,000 Fentanyl Pills and Other Illegal Substances at the Hesperia property in April, 2023, before it was sold. (Photo: Hesperia Police Department)

The new owners, Tony and Virginia Chan, are enthusiastic about their venture and their commitment to serving the local community through their new establishment.

Apart from bringing much-needed healthcare services to the area, the transformation of this once-notorious property is expected to contribute to the overall economic growth of Hesperia.

Randy Sanchez, Sr. Commercial Associate and Office Manager at MGR Real Estate, Inc., expressed his satisfaction in playing a significant role in the successful sale.

Sanchez believes that the Chan family’s pharmacy venture will not only benefit the community but also have a positive impact on the business landscape in Hesperia.

“We are grateful for the trust placed in our team by both the Chan family and the Yoon Family Trust. This sale is a testament to our dedication in facilitating seamless transactions that benefit both buyers and sellers,” remarked Mr. Sanchez.

While an official opening date has yet to be announced, the Chan family plans to complete substantial interior and exterior improvements before commencing their operations.

With an exciting new makeover in mind, the refurbished property aims to provide the community with a fresh and inviting space for all their pharmaceutical needs.

Copy URL URL Copied