Prominent Activist and Seven Others Arrested in Raids Following Viral Disneyland Racism Incident in Apple Valley

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Activist Edin Alex Enamorado and seven others were arrested by the San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in a dramatic early morning raid.

This arrest follows an incident that gained widespread attention when a video went viral showing a woman making racist comments towards Eva Ramirez and her 2-year-old son at Disneyland.

Enamorado, known for his activism against racism and harassment, was arrested while protesting outside the woman’s home.

The incident, which occurred in a Disneyland restroom, sparked outrage after Ramirez confronted the woman who had made derogatory remarks about speaking Spanish in America. In the video, the woman can be heard expressing her hatred towards Mexicans. Despite Ramirez’s attempt to address the racist comments, Disneyland security claimed they could not intervene as it was a verbal altercation.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, catching the attention of TikTok users who were able to identify the woman involved as a 22-year-old resident of the Victor Valley.

Subsequently, a small group of protesters, including Enamorado, gathered outside the woman’s residence in Apple Valley.

However, their demonstration took a dramatic turn when San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene.

In a video shared by the Instagram account Riverside County Accountability, it can be seen that the deputies ordered the protesters to the ground. Enamorado and another protester were handcuffed, with the latter’s phone being thrown onto the street.

Enamorado was later booked on charges of trespassing and refusing to leave but was released from jail shortly after, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s department.

However, the arrest of Enamorado and the seven others was not directly related to the Disneyland incident. The arrest was part of an extensive investigation into what police are calling a “brutal assault” that occurred during a protest in Victorville in September.

On September 24, 2023, a protest took place outside the Victorville Police Department in support of a 16-year-old girl who was body-slammed by an officer after a football game. The protesters gathered around the police station and attempted to enter a deputy’s vehicle.

Despite multiple orders to disperse, the crowd persisted. Later, as the protestors marched back towards the police station, a fight broke out between a male passenger in a vehicle and several protestors. During the altercation, an uninvolved citizen was assaulted and pepper-sprayed by multiple subjects.

During the September incident, four individuals were arrested, including David Chavez, Wendy Lujan, Victor Alba, and Wayne Freeman. Street vendor activist Edin Alex Enamorado claimed that the arrests were a desperate move by the police department and accused them of setting up the incident. The activist expressed criticism towards the Victorville Police Department, suggesting that “they rule the city like a dictatorship.”

His most recent arrest comes just days after he was arrested outside the Apple Valley home.

The investigation, conducted jointly by the Victorville Police Department, Upland Police Department, Fontana Police Department, and Pomona Police Department, revealed that the group of activists were responsible for several violent acts during protests across San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties, officials said.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, search warrants were executed at multiple locations in San Bernardino, Upland, Ontario, Riverside, and Los Angeles.

The raids resulted in the arrest of Enamorado and the other seven suspects identified as Wendy Lujan, David Chavez, Stephanie Amesquita, Gullit Eder Acevedo, Edwin Pena, Fernando Lopez, and Vanessa Carrasco.

They were taken into custody and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. Charges against them included assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, conspiracy, and other felony charges. They are currently being held without bail.

During a press conference, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus addressed the media and condemned the group’s actions. Sheriff Dicus stated, “What this group does is not protected by the First Amendment. It’s illegal to assault someone who doesn’t agree with you. He added, “They use racism to threaten and intimidate their victims, causing them to get on their knees to beg for forgiveness while still assaulting them. In San Bernardino County, we will continue to uphold the law and protect citizens from this type of unlawful behavior.”

The sheriff’s press conference shed light on the investigation, revealing that the group manipulated videos and photos on social media to portray themselves as protectors of underrepresented communities.

However, officials say their actions consisted of using racism to threaten and intimidate their victims. Sheriff Dicus emphasized that their behavior went beyond the boundaries of the First Amendment, stating that they were more focused on clickbait and monetizing their online presence rather than addressing genuine issues.

According to Los Angeles based website LATACO.com, Civil rights attorney Christian Contreras, who has a long history of defending street vendors like Enamorado, has been in contact with Enamorado, Wendy, and David Chavez – all of whom were among those arrested. Contreras revealed that he was provided with a copy of the warrant, which outlined some of the charges being brought against the group.

According to Los Angeles based website LATACO.com, Civil rights attorney Christian Contreras, who has a long history of defending street vendors like Enamorado, has been in contact with Enamorado, Wendy, and David Chavez – all of whom were among those arrested. Contreras revealed that he was provided with a copy of the warrant, which outlined some of the charges being brought against the group.

Contreras told the news outlet that he strongly believes that this is a clear case of First Amendment retaliation, a violation of constitutional rights, and expresses his disappointment in how law enforcement agencies, particularly the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, are treating individuals like Alex. He reassures that he will work closely with Enamorado and is confident about having the charges dropped, stating that "justice will prevail."

Furthermore, Contreras mentions their intention to pursue legal action once the charges are dismissed, although nothing has been finalized at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submit a tip through wetip.com. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as the case develops.

