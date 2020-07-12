All News
Profiles in service: The Victor Valley Rescue Mission
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The Victor Valley Rescue Mission serves unsheltered and low-income residents who are experiencing homelessness and poverty.
The Mission’s nine-month Life Recovery Resident Program has room for 20 clients. Attached to this program is a Transitional program where, for up to 2 years, program clients can obtain employment, receive post program life coaching and skills training to reenter life supported and financially prepared.
Over the past 11 years, the program has had an 84% success rate for those who complete 9 months and transition for one year or longer.
- At the Mission, a clothing give-away and healthy food pantries are offered at three different partner locations each week.
- At the Mission, light breakfasts, light lunches and essentials are distributed.
- The mobile shower unit is in operation at six partner locations in the High Desert.
In June of 2020 the mission served 1,672 hot meals, distributed 476 food boxes and saw 622 of our neighbors utilize the mobile shower unit.
The mission is in need of donations, including hotel size hygiene: shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, and feminine hygiene; dog and cat food; underwear, socks, shoes and blankets; facemasks; full-size shampoos, conditioner and body wash for the mobile shower unit; water and pantry food donations; coffee, sugar and creamer and monetary donations that helps the Mission fill the needs gaps.
For more information, click on https://www.facebook.com/VVRescueMission.
(News from Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood)
ADS
Latest News
Profiles in service: The Victor Valley Rescue Mission
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The Victor Valley Rescue Mission serves unsheltered and low-income residents who are experiencing homelessness and poverty. The...
Truck driver found dead inside semi in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male truck driver was found dead inside a parked semi Saturday evening in Hesperia. It...
Standoff in Victorville ends after SWAT enters home, suspect not found
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are continuing to search for an attempted murder suspect wanted for shooting another man today....
Victorville post office lobby no longer open 24-hours
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The Victorville Post Office lobby is no longer open 24/7 over concerns and repeated incidents. Flyers posted...
Convicted felon from Oro Grande found with a loaded gun and meth in Muscoy
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old convicted felon from Oro Grande out on probation is back in jail after...
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News3 weeks ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing
-
All News4 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News3 weeks ago
Coroner ID’s woman killed on Highway 138 as Markella Smith, 25
-
All News3 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News4 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE