Profiles in service: The Victor Valley Rescue Mission

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The Victor Valley Rescue Mission serves unsheltered and low-income residents who are experiencing homelessness and poverty.

The Mission’s nine-month Life Recovery Resident Program has room for 20 clients. Attached to this program is a Transitional program where, for up to 2 years, program clients can obtain employment, receive post program life coaching and skills training to reenter life supported and financially prepared.

Over the past 11 years, the program has had an 84% success rate for those who complete 9 months and transition for one year or longer.

At the Mission, a clothing give-away and healthy food pantries are offered at three different partner locations each week.

At the Mission, light breakfasts, light lunches and essentials are distributed.

The mobile shower unit is in operation at six partner locations in the High Desert.

In June of 2020 the mission served 1,672 hot meals, distributed 476 food boxes and saw 622 of our neighbors utilize the mobile shower unit.

The mission is in need of donations, including hotel size hygiene: shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, and feminine hygiene; dog and cat food; underwear, socks, shoes and blankets; facemasks; full-size shampoos, conditioner and body wash for the mobile shower unit; water and pantry food donations; coffee, sugar and creamer and monetary donations that helps the Mission fill the needs gaps.

For more information, click on https://www.facebook.com/VVRescueMission.

(News from Supervisor Robert A. Lovingood)