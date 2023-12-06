Procession for Apple Valley Fire Engineer Jared Shepard held after tragic motorcycle accident

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Apple Valley Fire Protection District endured a heart-wrenching loss as Engineer Jared Shepard’s life was tragically cut short in an off-duty motorcycle accident on December 3, 2023.

In honor of Engineer Shepard, a formal procession took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. His body was transported from the Medical Examiner’s Office to the Victor Valley while traversing the northbound lanes of the 15 freeway.

Earlier in the day, the Apple Valley Fire Department announced the procession, stating, “Engineer Shepard will be escorted home today. The procession will travel on the NB 15 through the High Desert area, expected between 12:15 pm to 12:30 pm. Thank you for your continued support.”

Just before 1 p.m., the body of Shepard was transported to the United in Christ Baptist Church situated on the intersection of Nomwaket Road and Powhatan Road.

Apple Valley Fire Protection District engineer Jared Shepard (Courtesy of Apple Valley Fire Protection District)

Tragedy struck on Sunday, December 3, 2023, when Engineer Shepard was practicing for the upcoming Police and Fire Christmas Grand Prix Inland Regional in Wildomar. The incident occurred as he attempted a jump in the vicinity of the 20700 block of Cereal Street in Lake Elsinore, California. Sadly, the jump resulted in serious injuries.

Emergency responders from Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department swiftly arrived at the scene, but despite their efforts, Shepard’s injuries were too severe. He tragically passed away at the hospital on Sunday, leaving behind a devastated community.

Expressing their deepest condolences, the Apple Valley Fire Protection District released a heartfelt statement on their Facebook page, requesting the support of the community during this challenging time. “We ask that you join us in keeping Jared’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” the district conveyed.

Engineer Jared Shepard will always be remembered for his selfless dedication to protecting the community. After joining the Fire District in 2017 as a Firefighter/Paramedic, he was later promoted to Engineer. Prior to his employment with the Fire District, Shepard served as a Paid Call Firefighter for the City of Victorville and a full-time firefighter for the Fort Irwin Fire Department.

The loss of Engineer Jared Shepard has had a profound impact on the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, his colleagues, and loved ones. His memory will be cherished, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

The tragic accident occurred near the Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park, a known destination for motorsports enthusiasts due to its diverse dirt tracks.

