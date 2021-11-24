All News
Probation compliance operation in Hesperia results in 23 arrests
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Probation Department conducted a compliance operation on Wednesday, November 17 to ensure those on probation were acting within their conditions of supervision.
The goal of compliance operations is to examine and address technical violations of probation with referrals to needed services when appropriate and arrest those who are substantially out of compliance.
Referrals to resources and rehabilitative services to those in need increase a probationer’s chance of success while on probation.
During Wednesday’s eight-hour operation, 41 home visits were conducted and 23 people were arrested.
Officers also confiscated drugs/weapons and shut down an indoor marijuana grow. More than 78 law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino County Probation Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department came together to make this operation a success.
“These compliance operations are an essential component of probation supervision,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said. “They increase public safety while ensuring probationers are held accountable when in violation and referred to services when needed.”
