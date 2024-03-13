Prime Healthcare Residency Programs Awarded more than $1.2 million to Train and Retain Future Physicians

ONTARIO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Prime Healthcare is pleased to announce that five of its California residency programs received $1,230,000 in funding in the latest round of CalMedForce graduate medical education GME grants provided by the California Medical Association Foundation, Physicians for a Healthy California. In total, more than $38 million was awarded to programs across California to support medical training and residency programs and help grow the physician workforce.

The residency programs are part of the Prime West Consortium sponsoring institution. Prime West is an academic consortium consisting of the residencies within Prime Healthcare hospitals in California. The Prime West Consortium sponsors residency programs in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Podiatry, and Dermatology.

At the recently held annual High Desert meeting, hosted by the San Bernardino County Medical Society (SBCMS), the Prime West Consortium was recognized and celebrated for their outstanding contributions. SBCMS President Tarek Moqattash, MD; Dave Kert; Shannon Udovic-Constant, MD; and Eric Hansen, DO had the privilege of presenting a check to Imran Siddiqui, MD and Hamed Shalikar, MD to support the Prime West Consortium and their dedicated efforts and commitment.

“We are honored to receive this grant that will strengthen our training programs and expand GME residency slots in California,” said Hamed Shalikar, MD, Designated Institutional Official (DIO) of Prime West Consortium. “Thank you to Physicians for a Healthy California, the California Medical Association and San Bernardino County Medical Society for your support of our mission to train resident physicians and ensure health equity for all community members.”

In San Bernardino County, $405,000 was awarded to Prime Healthcare’s family medicine and internal medicine residency programs at Desert Valley Hospital located in Victorville and Chino Valley Medical Center located in Chino, California. The grant will support existing residents and new positions that will be added as a result of the grant.

“We are deeply honored to be at the forefront of efforts to expand our physician workforce, with a particular focus on underserved communities like the high desert,” said Imran Siddiqui, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Desert Valley Hospital and Desert Valley Medical Group. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the California Medical Association and the San Bernardino County Medical Society for their unwavering support in our mission to train and empower future physicians, and to ensure equitable access to healthcare for every member of our community.”

The California Future Health Workforce Commission estimated that California will need 4,700 additional primary care clinicians by 2025 and approximately 4,100 more by 2030 to meet demand.





