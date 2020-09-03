Previously convicted felon arrested with meth and loaded gun in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail this time for being in possession of meth and a loaded gun, officials said.

The suspect, Alan Perez, a resident of Apple Valley, was arrested after giving police a false name after he was stopped by a deputy near the Target Shopping Center on Bass Hill Road at about 4:20 AM on August 27th.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Perez was found with an unknown quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded Hi Point 9mm pistol. Deputies determined he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest for burglary and he is an ex-felon.

Perez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and is scheduled for arraignment on September 8, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Stephen Esparza or Sergeant James Evans at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

