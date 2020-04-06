Previously convicted 50-year-old felon arrested for transporting a gun and drugs

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 50-year-old previously convicted felon from Hesperia is back in jail after police found a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, officials said.

The suspect, Martin Entler, was driving in the area of D Street and Stoddard Wells Road at about 1:30 pm on April 5th, when a Victorville deputy conducted a traffic stop and the officer determined he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, officials said.

“During a search of Entler’s vehicle, deputies located over 7 ounces of marijuana, approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia commonly associated with the sales of narcotics, a large amount of cash, and a firearm,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Entler was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for selling/transporting marijuana, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on April 7, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Aria at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

