Preliminary Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Manhattan Beach; Did You Feel It?

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A preliminary magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Los Angeles County Saturday morning, with many residents across the Victor Valley reporting feeling the shaking.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on November 28, 2026.

The epicenter was located approximately 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.6 miles.

Although the earthquake was centered off the Southern California coast, shaking was felt miles inland, including in the High Desert.

Information regarding any potential damage or injuries was not immediately available.

Did you feel the earthquake? What city were you in, and how strong was the shaking where you were? Let us know in the comments below.

Preliminary earthquake data, including the magnitude and depth, may be revised as additional information becomes available.

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