Preliminary 4.2 earthquake hits Lytle Creek; did you feel it?

Victor Valley News Group January 5, 2024 | 11:15 am
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the mountain community of Lytle Creek.

The quake was reported at 10:55 am, on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Residents that felt the short quake reported hearing it first followed by a large thump and a hard jolt.

Initially, the earthquake was reported to be a magnitude 4.8 and later downgraded to a 4.6 before eventually being downgraded again to a 4.1.

The epicenter was located in the Cajon Pass, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said on social media, “where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or damages.

Did you feel it? Comment below and let us know.

UPDATE – The USGS updated the earthquakes magnitude to 4.2.



