Small earthquake hits near Lucerne Valley Tuesday morning
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake was registered at 6:50 am, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, near Lucerne Valley, according to the USGS.
Some residents described hearing what sounded like thunder, and others reported feeling a small rumble.
Did you feel it? Comment below…
