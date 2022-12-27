Small earthquake hits near Lucerne Valley Tuesday morning

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake was registered at 6:50 am, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, near Lucerne Valley, according to the USGS.

Some residents described hearing what sounded like thunder, and others reported feeling a small rumble.

Did you feel it? Comment below…

(USGS)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.