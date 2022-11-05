Powerball Jackpot soars to $1.6 billion, the largest prize in world history

NOVEMBER 5, 2022 – (VVNG.com) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion dollars, the highest lottery prize the world has ever seen.

The odds of hitting it big by matching all 5 numbers, plus the Powerball number is 1 in 292,201,338.

After the last big win in August, the jackpot was reset to $20 million and has grown exponentially as there has been no winner for the Powerball in the last 39 consecutive drawings.

If there is more than one jackpot winner, the prize is shared equally amongst them.

That was exactly the case for the last Powerball drawing in 2016 which until now held the world record prize of $1.586 billion.

Marvin and Mae Acosta, of Riverside County, claimed their $528.8 million prize after they were one of three winners. They purchased their ticket from a 7-Eleven location in Chino Hills, California, and opted for the cash option amount of $327.8 million before federal taxes.

(A very large crowd gathered outside the Chino Hills 7-Eleven that sold the winning Powerball ticket to Marvin and Mae Acosta in 2016.)

The estimated cash value for this jackpot is $782.4 million.

Tickets for this draw are sold until 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5th. Each play costs $2.

Please remember to play responsibly. If you or someone you love is affected by gambling disorder, there is no-cost, confidential help available. 1-800-GAMBLER | 800gambler.chat | text SUPPORT to 53342

