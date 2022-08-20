Power poles damaged by a semi cause outage in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 1,500 Southern California Edison customers were temporarily left without electricity after multiple utility poles were damaged by a semi in Victorville.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, at about 12:55 pm, Victorville City firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of Tatum and Del Norte Roads.

A wooden pole along Mojave Drive across from Victor Valley High School was damaged and leaning towards homes. The live power lines that snapped ignited a brush fire in a field behind homes along Tatum Road. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and ensured the power was secured.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Crews assessing the damage reported they had multiple power poles down and lines across several streets and 5-7 homes.

A semi that was stopped on Del Norte Drive with power lines across the top of the trailer is believed to have been the cause of the accident.

Students at Del Rel Elementary were ordered to stay in place and parents with students at VVHS were informed that students would be released early.

(Power line going across Del Rey Drive as seen on Google maps)

As of 6:00 pm, the SCE outage maps reported that approximately 200 people remained without power. A hard road closure was placed on Mojave Drive between Sixth Street and La Paz Drive as well as several streets around the immediate neighborhood.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.