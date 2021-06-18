Power Play Center in Hesperia reopens

HESPERIA, Calif. — The music, the disco lights, the good vibes as you roll around the rink. We’ve missed seeing your smiling faces go round and round the Power Play Center and IT’S BACK! Friday, June 18, 2021, marks the reopening of the Hesperia’s place to be on Fridays and Saturdays, located at 10770 ‘I’ Avenue. Bring your friends, your families, and a little courage if it’s been a while – you won’t be the only one.

Skate sessions are Fridays, 5:00-9:00 p.m., and Saturdays, 2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30-10:30 p.m. Admission is $5.00 per person, and skate rentals are $3.00 per person.

Have a birthday or team party to plan? Try one of our affordable Party Rental packages ranging from the General Area, Small Room, and Large Room. Private Parties are also available on Sundays or by request.

Pickleball is also back and running! Come join the newest game craze on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Entrance is $5.00 per participant and can be paid online. For ages 18 and older.

For more information, roll by our website at HesperiaParks.com/Power-Play-Center.