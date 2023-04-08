Power outage in Apple Valley affecting thousands of SCE customers

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Thousands of residents in the Town of Apple Valley are without electricity due to a widespread power outage Friday night.

Members of the Victor Valley News Group on Facebook started reporting the power outage at about 4:50 pm, on April 7, 2023.

According to the Southern California Edison (SCE) outage map, a total of 6,042 customers were impacted by the outage.

The Town of Apple Valley said several businesses along Highway 18 and the surrounding area are experiencing a power outage.

“This also affects signals in the area. Please drive with caution and remember a blacked out signal is considered a 4-way stop. Southern California Edison has not yet determined an estimate for restoration. We will update our post as we learn more,” stated town officials.

The widespread outage has affected many large shopping centers including Target, Walmart, and Albertson’s.

SCE initially reported the power would be restored at 7:30 pm, however, that did not happen. The cause of the outage is still unknown and the exact time of restoration is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

