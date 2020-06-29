All News
Power outage affecting Old Town Victorville area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A power outage has left approximately 500 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in the Old Town Victorville area.
The outage was reported at about 10:39 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Several VVNG members have commented and said they saw a large flash in the area of 7th and D Street just before the power went out. VVNG members are also reporting Victor Valley Hospital is also without power.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Victor Valley with possible wind gusts of 50 mph in certain areas.
According to the SCE outage map, 500 people are without power and crews are analyzing the problem. There is currently no ETA on when service is expected to be restored.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
Power outage affecting Old Town Victorville area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A power outage has left approximately 500 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in the Old...
Man arrested after hitting a woman in the head with rebar
VICTORVILLE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old homeless man remains in jail after allegedly hitting a woman in the head with...
Customer angry over lost keys gets arrested for assault and theft
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old man angry that a tire shop lost his car keys ended up in jail...
CA orders bars to reclose in 7 counties as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
CALIFORNIA — A surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted CA Governor Newsom to issue an order immediately closing bars in...
Hesperia Zoo is looking for volunteers
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia Zoo is looking for great volunteers with some extra time to spare in the...
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News1 week ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News1 week ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening