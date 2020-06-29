Power outage affecting Old Town Victorville area

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A power outage has left approximately 500 Southern California Edison customers without electricity in the Old Town Victorville area.

The outage was reported at about 10:39 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Several VVNG members have commented and said they saw a large flash in the area of 7th and D Street just before the power went out. VVNG members are also reporting Victor Valley Hospital is also without power.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Victor Valley with possible wind gusts of 50 mph in certain areas.

According to the SCE outage map, 500 people are without power and crews are analyzing the problem. There is currently no ETA on when service is expected to be restored.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

