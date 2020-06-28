Portion of Victorville Mojave Riverwalk Temporarily Closed: June 29

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of the Victorville Mojave Riverwalk, near Yates Road, will be closed June 29 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews trim and remove trees.

The trailhead will be open at Fish Hatchery Road; and the trail can be used a distance of 1.5 miles before the turn-around point. The Riverwalk will be open from the Yucca Loma Bridge into Mojave Narrows Regional Park during this time.

Signage will be in place. Patrons are urged to exercise caution while on the trail near this maintenance work.

