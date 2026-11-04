Portion Of Northbound 3rd Avenue Closed For Utility And Road Work Through Dec. 31

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of northbound 3rd Avenue will be closed through the end of December for utility and road work, according to a written statement from the City of Victorville.

The closure began Nov. 2 and will continue through Dec. 31 on 3rd Avenue between Ottawa Street and Talpa Street.

No traffic will be permitted to travel in the northbound lane during the improvement project. A detour for northbound traffic to 2nd Avenue has been established, and signage will be in place.

Southbound 3rd Avenue will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution when driving in the area. Delays can be expected.

Questions about the project can be directed to (760) 955-5158.

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