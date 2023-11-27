Porch Pirate Strikes in Victorville, Stealing an ‘Ugly Sweater’ Package

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville resident fell victim to a porch pirate grinch who made off with her package in broad daylight.

The thief, who remains unidentified, targeted the unsuspecting homeowner’s porch, conveniently timed just before the upcoming holiday season, and the day after Black Friday.

The victim, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed her frustration, stating, “This grown man stole my package, thinking he scored an expensive Black Friday gift. In reality, it was an ugly sweater for a contest I have coming up at work.”

The incident occurred at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at approximately 1:05 p.m.

The man executed the theft within minutes of the package delivery, carefully observing the delivery driver’s departure before seizing the opportunity to strike.

A man was caught on camera stealing a package off the porch of a Victorville home.

Adding more concern to the community, the victim shared, “It’s upsetting, but I recently discovered that he has been stealing locally as well. A neighbor just a few blocks away had one of her children’s Christmas presents stolen too!”

The incidents of package theft in the area have left victims feeling violated.

The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

To prevent falling victim to such crimes, homeowners are reminded to consider alternative delivery options, such as requiring a signature for packages or utilizing secure package lockers.

