All News
Police seek help in search for missing person, Moises Horta
TRONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed in locating missing person Moises Horta, last seen in Trona, CA.
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Moises Horta Sr. contacted the Sheriff’s Department to report his 28-year-old son Moises Horta has not been seen in 5-6 weeks.
Sheriff’s officials said Horta is a transient residing in the town of Trona. Horta has no telephone or motor vehicle and is known to keep to himself with a few friends.
Horta is a Hispanic Male, 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, red hair, hazel eyes
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moises Horta, Jr., is asked to contact the Trona Sheriff’s Station, Corporal Brian Woytovich (760) 372-4096. Those wishing to remain anonymous may report their information to WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
2 passengers killed in crash on National Trails Highway
-
All News7 days ago
No injuries reported after shooting on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Driver airlifted after crashing into traffic pole in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed in fiery crash on National Trails Highway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
3 arrested at a Victorville hotel for multiple criminal violations, including child cruelty
-
All News4 days ago
24-year-old Arrested for Possession of Child Porn in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
4 injured in rollover crash on Stoddard Wells Rd in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
41-year-old transient arrested for commercial burglary in Victorville