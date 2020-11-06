Police seek help in search for missing person, Moises Horta

TRONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed in locating missing person Moises Horta, last seen in Trona, CA.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Moises Horta Sr. contacted the Sheriff’s Department to report his 28-year-old son Moises Horta has not been seen in 5-6 weeks.

Sheriff’s officials said Horta is a transient residing in the town of Trona. Horta has no telephone or motor vehicle and is known to keep to himself with a few friends.

Horta is a Hispanic Male, 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs, red hair, hazel eyes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moises Horta, Jr., is asked to contact the Trona Sheriff’s Station, Corporal Brian Woytovich (760) 372-4096. Those wishing to remain anonymous may report their information to WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Missing person Moises Horta)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.