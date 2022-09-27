Police searching for two women wanted for attempted murder in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for two women wanted for attempted murder after intentionally running over the victim in Adelanto.

According to witnesses in the area, on September 22, 2022, the 34-year-old adult female victim and the suspects were involved in a physical altercation on Bellflower Street, near Chamberlaine Way.

After the fight, the suspects got into their vehicle and ran the victim over. The victim was flown from the scene to a trauma center.

Sheriff’s officials said the first suspect is described as a black female adult, with long black hair, last seen wearing a pink tracksuit and tennis shoes.

The second suspect is a black female adult, last seen wearing a short beige dress. Her hair was described as half black, and half faded to an orange / blond color.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Mello, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

