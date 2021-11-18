Police searching for truck linked to property damage case in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking the public if they recognize this truck to call them.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect is responsible for causing $1,500.00 in damages to a residential property in Phelan.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000 black and white Ford Ranger with aftermarket fender flares, light bar, pillar LED pod lights, black rims, black hood hinges, silver cab door molding, and no tailgate.

If you have information regarding this vehicle, please contact Deputy Molly Leiker (760) 552-6800.

