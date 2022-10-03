Police searching for suspects that robbed street vendor at gunpoint in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a street vendor working in Adelanto was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects on Sunday.

It happened on October 2, 2022, at 8:27 p.m., in the area of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the adult male victim was working as a food vendor selling corn and other items on the corner when he was approached by three black males.

“According to sheriff’s officials, “one of the men pushed the victim while another pointed a handgun at him. The victim attempted to run but was pushed to the ground, injuring his knee. The men stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and some additional personal property.”

The men fled east on Seneca Road and entered a 4-door, gray sedan parked near the intersection. Witnesses assisted the victim until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Division assisted deputies in looking for the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Below are the suspect descriptions provided by sheriff’s officials:

SUSPECT #1: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

SUSPECT #2: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old ***No further description available.

SUSPECT #3: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old ***No further description available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Konior at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

