Adelanto News
Police searching for suspects that robbed street vendor at gunpoint in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a street vendor working in Adelanto was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects on Sunday.
It happened on October 2, 2022, at 8:27 p.m., in the area of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road.
Sheriff’s officials said the adult male victim was working as a food vendor selling corn and other items on the corner when he was approached by three black males.
“According to sheriff’s officials, “one of the men pushed the victim while another pointed a handgun at him. The victim attempted to run but was pushed to the ground, injuring his knee. The men stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and some additional personal property.”
The men fled east on Seneca Road and entered a 4-door, gray sedan parked near the intersection. Witnesses assisted the victim until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Division assisted deputies in looking for the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
Below are the suspect descriptions provided by sheriff’s officials:
- SUSPECT #1: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.
- SUSPECT #2: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old ***No further description available.
- SUSPECT #3: Black male, approximately 16-18 years-old ***No further description available.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Konior at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
2 people shot on Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto airlifted to trauma centers
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist from Hesperia killed in crash on Summit Valley Road Wednesday morning
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect and 15-year-old killed during I-15 freeway shootout in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
-
All News5 days ago
Barstow Police find guns and drugs inside a vehicle stolen from North Carolina
-
All News5 days ago
2 stolen Dobermans were found during a search warrant in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Man and woman arrested after attempting to settle a loan debt in Hesperia
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Police searching for two women wanted for attempted murder in Adelanto