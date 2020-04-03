Police searching for suspect who stole from Pure CBD in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who walked into Pure CBD in Hesperia and stole merchandise.

It happened on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at approximately 3:00 pm in the 18300 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said an unknown suspect entered the location and asked the cashier to select a box of CBD oil. “The cashier placed the merchandise on the counter and the suspect grabbed the merchandise,” stated Reynolds.

The suspect fled the location with the merchandise, valued at approximately $80.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

