Police searching for suspect who shot at an occupied vehicle in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who fired several rounds into an occupied vehicle.

It happened on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 9:00 pm, in the 14200 block of Hesperia Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the victims, a 36-year-old male, and 25-year-old female, were parked at the car wash when the suspect later identified as Dahari Chance Evans, approached their vehicle.

(Dahari Chance Evans, 27-year old Victorville resident — Photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

“The victims knew the suspect and had issues with him recently, prompting them to attempt to leave. As they began to drive, the suspect fired a gun several times at their vehicle. The victims continued to drive and met with deputies in the downtown area of Victorville,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies returned to the Hesperia Road scene and recovered several fired shell casings. The only damage to the vehicle was a flat tire caused by one of the bullets. Officials said the victims were not injured.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect following the incident and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Evans is described as a black male, 5’8” tall, and approximately 170 lbs. He is known to frequent the Barstow area and maybe at a hotel there with a female.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact Deputy M. Wilkie at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

