Police searching for suspect who shot a man outside of his home in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – – Authorities are attempting to identify a suspect who shot a man outside his home in Phelan.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 4600 block of Smoke Tree Road in Phelan, for a reported shooting.

According to the victim, he confronted a white female adult who was trespassing on his property. While talking to the female, a white male adult pulled up on a blue Yamaha dirt bike and fired one round at the victim.

Officials said the male suspect left on the dirt bike and the female left in a convertible Audi. Additionally, deputies located a fired cartridge case at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Lajuj, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

