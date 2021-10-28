Police searching for suspect who shot 18-year-old in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for the attempted murder of an 18-year-old in Adelanto.

It happened on Tuesday, October 26th at about 2:37 pm, in the 11300 block of Bartlett Avenue.

Sheriffs dispatch received a call that a male had been shot and the armed suspect ran from the scene. Deputies arrived and found the 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division, searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 20 years old, 5’02” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue shorts.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.