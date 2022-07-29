Police searching for second suspect in a string of armed robberies in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection to a string of armed robberies in Adelanto.

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 12:07pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a 911 call in the 18500 block of Casaba Road in Adelanto.

According to the victims, they went to the location to purchase a vehicle and parked their car on Casaba Road.

The suspects, one later identified as 18-year-old Terral Hall, a resident of Adelanto, sent a text to the victims to get out of their car and come to the front door of the residence.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “when the victims exited their vehicle, Hall and a Hispanic male adult approached the victims, brandishing handguns. The suspects demanded money from the victims and one suspect fired a single round into the air. Once the suspects were given the money, they fled the location on foot.”

Officials said there is no evidence that shows any homeowner on Casaba Road is involved in the crime.

“This is the third strong arm robbery committed in this immediate area. In each robbery, the suspects used the same scenario to get the victims to come to the area with cash,” stated the news release.

During the investigation, Deputy Larry Torres was able to identify Terral Hall as one of the suspects.

Deputy Torres authored a search warrant and obtained a warrant for Hall’s arrest. With the assistance of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Gang Team, the warrants were served at Hall’s residence in the 11100 block of Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Terral Hall was arrested without incident for strong arm robbery and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Hall’s photo is being released because it is believed there could be additional victims who have been too scared, up to this point, to come forward. We are also trying to identify the Hispanic male adult responsible for committing these crimes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Torres at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

