Police searching for missing man with dementia in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

According to the family, on January 10, 2022, at about 1:30 pm, Joseph Morales said he was going to walk to the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. Morales never returned home.

Sheriff’s officials said that Morales does not have a cell phone and family has not heard from him. Morales suffers from dementia and blood clots.

Joseph was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey zip-up sweatshirt, and a black ARMY Veteran hat. He is 5’06”. 180 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. The last time Morales took his medication was on the morning of January 10th.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators in finding Joseph is asked to call Detective Joe Necochea at 760-241-2911.

