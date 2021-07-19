Police searching for missing 74-year-old Victorville woman

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 74-year-old woman.

Dorris Denson, a resident of Victorville, was reported missing on July 18, 202, when she did not return from church, and attempts to contact her were unsuccessful, officials said.

Ms. Denson was last seen at approximately 12:30 pm leaving Living Word Community Church, in the 15400 block of Hesperia Road in Victorville.

(Courtney Herrin said her mom has early-onset Alzheimer’s.)

“An extensive search has been underway for Ms. Denson throughout the night and any information the public can provide is greatly appreciated,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Ms. Denson is described as 5’3” tall, approximately 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple dress and a purple hat, as seen in the accompanying photograph. Ms. Denson left church services in her 2015 gray Kia Sorento, bearing California license plate number 9239FDP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dorris Denson is asked to contact Deputy V. Quiroz at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Stock photo — not actual vehicle)

