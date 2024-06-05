 
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl Aliya Espinoza in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 4, 2024 | 6:01 pmLast Updated: June 4, 2024 | 6:01 pm
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old teenager, Aliya Espinoza, has been reported missing in Hesperia.

Aliya left her home around midnight on Friday, May 31, 2024, and has not been seen since. Efforts to contact her have been unsuccessful as her phone is turned off.

Aliya is 4’11” tall and weighs 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Aliya’s whereabouts to come forward. You can reach the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001 or Detective N. Campos at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.


