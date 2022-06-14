All News
Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville are searching for a 13-year-old missing girl named Crystal Moreno.
On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 12:45 p.m., Crystal Moreno left her foster home in the 13000 block of Antioch Circle in Victorville.
Sheriff’s officials said Crystal took her belongings with her “It appears at this time that Crystal left of her own will, and may be in a vehicle with an unknown subject,” stated police.
Crystal is a Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’ tall and 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored butterfly sweatshirt, red shirt, jean shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information on Crystal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
