Connect with us

All News

Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Victorville

Published

13 hours ago

on

Christian Donald Dillard missing victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy named Christian Donald Dillard.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Christian left his aunt’s residence, located in the 11000 block of Forrest Park Lane, in the city of Victorville. 

Dillard was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, red pants, and blue shoes.  

If you have seen Dillard or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Deputy C. Arizala at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or call 9-1-1. 

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Christian Donald Dillard
(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

More Stories

Facebook

Trending