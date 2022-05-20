All News
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy named Christian Donald Dillard.
On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Christian left his aunt’s residence, located in the 11000 block of Forrest Park Lane, in the city of Victorville.
Dillard was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, red pants, and blue shoes.
If you have seen Dillard or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Deputy C. Arizala at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or call 9-1-1.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
