Update: 10-year-old missing from Spring Valley Lake was located

UPDATE: At 3:35 p.m., officials confirmed the minor was located and is safe. No further details were available.



VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Andrew Perez of Spring Valley Lake.

He is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 4’11” in height, brown hair, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with black sweatpants.

On May 9, 2020, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a residence in Spring Valley Lake following the report of the missing juvenile.

Perez is believed to be a voluntary missing, according to Sheriff’s officials.

“Deputies from the Victor Valley Station, officers from Spring Valley Lake Security, and Sheriff’s Aviation are searching the area for Andrew,” officials said in news release Saturday.

The public’s help is needed in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001 or 911.

