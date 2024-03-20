Police searching for kidnapping suspect who held a woman captive for six days in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for an alleged kidnapping suspect named “Tom” who held a woman captive for six days in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said that on March 18, 2024, at 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call near El Mirage Road and Aster Road in Adelanto.

According to the caller, they were flagged down by a female adult who needed law enforcement assistance.

According to the victim, she met a male adult, only identified as Tom, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles and came willingly with him to Adelanto.

“The victim said Tom held her captive for six days until she was finally able to escape and flag down help,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Authorities conducted an extensive area check for the suspect, a crime scene, or evidence that all produced negative results.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tom (unknown last name) is believed to be 30 to 40 years old, Hispanic or White male adult, 6’00, 300 lbs. with a shaved head and dark-colored goatee. No scars, marks or tattoos were observed. He was last seen driving a dark colored 4-door SUV.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Pangburn, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)