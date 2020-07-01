UPDATE: Mr. Jones has been located and is safe.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed to locate 61-year-old Bernard Jones of Victorville, a critical missing person.

Bernard was last seen on June 30, 2020, at approximately 9:00 pm, near Freeport Drive and Alcorn Drive. Sheriff’s officials said his family has not seen or heard from him since.

Bernard did not have any identification or cell phone at the time he went missing. He is considered a critical missing person, as he suffers from dementia and multiple health conditions that require medication.

Bernard Jones is a 61-year old black male, approximately 6’2” and 255 lbs. He has short grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Bernard or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Hoag or Deputy Ortega at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

