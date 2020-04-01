Police searching for critical missing man from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A developmentally delayed Apple Valley man is missing after leaving his home, officials said.

Jamie Ramirez, 28, was last seen at about 11:00 pm on March 31, 2020, in the area of Waynoka and Lone Eagle Roads in Apple Valley.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, on Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at approximately 2:00 am, Jaime’s family members woke up and discovered Jaime was missing from their residence.

Officials said Jaime likely left the residence on foot and his whereabouts remain unknown.

If you have seen Jaime please contact Deputy B. Alvarez or Deputy J. Rollins at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch (760) 956-5001. Or email the deputies handling the incident balvarez@sbcsd.org or jrollins@sbcsd.org.

