Police searching for critical missing 61-year-old man in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing 61-year-old man that suffers from Dementia.

David Ferguson was last seen on Friday, February 4, 2022, at about 9:30 pm., after walking away from his residence in the 15600 block of Indian Head Court in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said, Ferguson is a dependent adult and suffers from Dementia. He was reported missing by his caretaker after not returning home.

Ferguson does not have a vehicle nor a phone and is known to frequent Village Market located near Village Drive/Tawney Ridge Lane.

If you have any information on Ferguson’s whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 760-956-5001 or 9-1-1. Detective C. Brandt Victorville Police Department / Detective Division Desk: (760) 241-9422 Email: cbrandt@sbcsd.org

(Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

