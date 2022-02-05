All News
Police searching for critical missing 61-year-old man in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing 61-year-old man that suffers from Dementia.
David Ferguson was last seen on Friday, February 4, 2022, at about 9:30 pm., after walking away from his residence in the 15600 block of Indian Head Court in Victorville.
Sheriff’s officials said, Ferguson is a dependent adult and suffers from Dementia. He was reported missing by his caretaker after not returning home.
Ferguson does not have a vehicle nor a phone and is known to frequent Village Market located near Village Drive/Tawney Ridge Lane.
If you have any information on Ferguson’s whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 760-956-5001 or 9-1-1. Detective C. Brandt Victorville Police Department / Detective Division Desk: (760) 241-9422 Email: cbrandt@sbcsd.org
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Man shot while in his vehicle on Highway 395 in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
7 arrested during a search warrant at a drug house in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Pedestrian killed Saturday night on US Highway 395 in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville woman arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter after early morning hit and run
-
All News4 days ago
Driver airlifted after crashing into back of semi on D Street in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Apple Valley Animal Shelter reopens to the public, offers adoption discounts and vaccine clinic￼
-
All News3 days ago
Firefighters knock down garage fire in Hesperia and save several dogs￼
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
Adelanto man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home