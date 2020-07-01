Police searching for additional suspects in felony vandalism of GEO Facility in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said two additional suspects were arrested for felony vandalism during the June 7th protest at GEO Detention Facility in Adelanto and are asking for the public’s help to identify other involved individuals.

After additional investigation, detectives identified 24-year-old Vanessa Perez, a resident of Rosemead, and 21-year-old Andrew Ascencio, a resident of El Monte, as suspects who vandalized the GEO Detention Facility and employee vehicles.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both Perez and Ascencio and they were taken into custody on June 29, 2020, and booked at West Valley Detention Center for felony vandalism.

Sheriff’s officials said Perez and Ascencio posted bail bonds and were released from custody.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, a peaceful protest turned violent when a large number of the protestors started throwing rocks at the GEO Detentions and Corrections Facility 10400 Rancho Road.

As deputies convened on the building, bottles and rocks were being thrown at them and their marked patrol vehicles, officials said. After nearly 2 hours of destruction and unlawful behavior, deputies were able to disperse the crowd from the area.

In the end, an employee of the facility sustained an injury from a large rock thrown by a protestor. Six vehicles belonging to the facility and twenty-seven employees’ vehicles were vandalized and damaged. Six windows of the facility were shattered, and protestors spray-painted graffiti numerous places on the building and signs. Three Sheriff’s vehicles were damaged, one with graffiti and two had tires that were slashed. One arrest was made; Leticia Hernandez from Anaheim was arrested for vandalism.

Detectives are continuing to work this case and are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of other individuals involved in the riot.

Photos of additional suspects are being released and anyone with information is urged to contact the Victor Valley Station, Detective Alex Pangburn at (760)552-6800.

