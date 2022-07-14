All News
Police searching for a missing 38-year-old woman from Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old woman named Julia Kaybysheva from the town of Apple Valley.
Julia was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm. She was last seen at about 9:00 am that morning when she left her home in a silver 2006 Toyota Camry with CA plate # 5RRF109.
Sheriff’s officials said Kaybysheva has a mental health condition, requiring medication she did not take with her.
Kaybysheva is 5’5” tall, 80 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red wig, green tank top, and red shorts.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
