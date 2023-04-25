Police searching for a hit-and-run driver after crashing in stolen vehicle

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run crash and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at approximately 8:50 a.m., a green, 2005 Nissan Altima ran a red light at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Palmdale Road, causing a collision with three other vehicles.

The driver of the Altima fled the scene on foot and was last seen in the desert area northwest of the Stater Bros. shopping center.

(Photo by Katrina Spiller)

One of the involved vehicles, a Mitsubishi SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its wheels along the sidewalk. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters informed dispatch the suspect ran into a nearby Walgreens and changed his clothing before fleeing.

(Photo by Fabi Hernandez)

Through the investigation, it was determined the Altima was stolen out of the city of Adelanto.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’8” tall, with a thin build. He has short hair and a goatee, which is about 2 to 3 inches long. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants, and black shoes with white laces.

Authorities released a photo that was taken on the day of the collision from the surveillance camera of a local business.

(Photo by Katrina Spiller)

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Richard Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo by Alexis Khatib)

(Photo by Alexis Khatib)

